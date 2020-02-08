No Injuries Reported During 2nd Chesapeake Energy Wellsite Incident In As Many Months
Chesapeake Energy is dealing with another incident at one of its wellsites in Texas.
According to CBS affiliate KBTX in the Bryan/College Station area, a "ruptured tank owned by Chesapeake Energy on Saturday morning shook homes and businesses across Brazos County."
Chesapeake Energy confirmed the event in a statement late Saturday morning:
"Earlier this morning, a tank ruptured on a Chesapeake wellsite in Brazos County, Texas. No fire occurred and no injuries have been reported. The cause of the incident is under investigation."
Saturday's tank rupture was the second Chesapeake Energy wellsite incident in as many months.
Three people died and another person were injured after an oil well exploded at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 in Burleson County, Texas.
Brazos and Burleson are neighboring counties in Texas.
We will have more details as they become available.