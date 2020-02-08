Oklahoma Community Rallying After Brides Left Without Venue
Brides are scrambling after a popular venue for weddings suddenly closed across the country.
Many of those brides contacted News On 6, saying NOAH's Event Venue did not warn them and also took their money days prior.
“I feel like they've done us so wrong. It's infuriating,” Kelsey Hicks, a bride to be who planned a wedding with NOAH’s in May, said.
Hicks said what was supposed to be a dream wedding is now a nightmare after being forced to find another venue in just three months.
“That’s just so enraging to me that we have not heard from anyone. I heard from my caterer,” Hicks said.
Dorothy Rodriguez also booked with NOAH's and said she's out $6,000. Rodriguez found out about NOAH’s closure from her wedding photographer in Oklahoma City.
Though her wedding isn't until the fall, her family in Mexico already booked their flights.
“I think yesterday I cried as much as I could, just because it’s hard to fathom losing that much money and putting up that much money for another venue,” Rodriguez said.
Local venues like Greenleaf Barn in Broken Arrow are giving brides discounts and any open dates they have to make their weddings happen.
Owners Laura and Kelly Greenleaf have helped brides book last minute weddings in the past.
Greenleaf Barn is offering 75 percent off and up to 100 percent off for couples who have weddings affected by Noah's closure this weekend.
“As a small business, we feel like it is our duty to give back any way we can. We're just hoping to step in and save some of these couples from having their day ruined altogether,” Laura Greenleaf said.
Greenleaf said the community of local vendors, DJ’s, caterers and organizers are known to come together during times of turmoil.
“The last time we did this so many people showed up at our door ready to help, ready to serve, ready to be a part of it. It’s a great community,” Greenleaf said.
There was a happy ending for soon-to-be bride Alice Musonda, whose wedding was scheduled for Feb. 15 with NOAH’s.
Musonda said Mike Fretz Event Center in Tulsa came to her rescue and offered their venue for next weekend.
“If it wasn’t for wonderful-hearted people like this, I'm not sure what kind of song I would be singing on that day. I am so full of gratitude,” Musonda said.
Stores in Fayetteville, Oklahoma City, Dallas and other locations across the country have also closed their doors and have not returned calls.
NOAH's filed for bankruptcy last May, according to court documents. Rodriguez hopes other brides don't make the same mistake.
"Do your research before giving a venue more money or get insurance," Rodriguez said.
The NOAH Corporation's main office could not be reached for comment and it is unclear if couples will be refunded.