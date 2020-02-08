News
1 Killed In Accident At I-44, US-75 Interchange
Saturday, February 8th 2020, 8:42 PM CST
Updated:
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a fatal 4-vehicle accident in south Tulsa.
According to the OHP officer on the scene, the 16-year-old male driver of a truck was speeding on Interstate 44 near the U.S. Highway 75 interchange.
The truck driver's brakes locked up and hit the back end of a black Jeep Wrangler.
An unidentified husband and wife were in the Wrangler.
The wife died in the passenger seat. Her husband, who drove the Wrangler, was transported by EMSA.
I-44 westbound lanes remain closed at the moment.
This is a developing story.