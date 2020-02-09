Woman Found 69-Year-Old Husband Drowned In Muskogee County
A 69-year-old man drowned in a creek one mile southwest of Porum in Muskogee County, authorities said.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the man walked approximately 60 yards away from his residence to clean out the tinhorns in a small creek at 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Twenty minutes later, the man's wife walked out of the residence and found her husband face down in the creek.
OHP said the woman tried to roll her husband onto his back but was unable to get him out of the creek.
Instead, she went back to the residence to call for help.
Porum police and Muskogee EMS tried to revive the man but were unsuccessful. The 69-year-old man was pronounced dead shortly after 5 p.m.
The Muskogee County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the man's cause of death.