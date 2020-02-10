News
Lanes Closed On EB I-44, Hwy 75 Due To Potholes
TULSA - Lanes are closed at the Interstate 44 and Highway 75 intersection, Monday morning due to potholes that have damaged several vehicles.
According to officials, the potholes are on eastbound I-44 near the the 33rd West Avenue exit.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers said about a dozen vehicles have been damaged by the potholes in the area.
Troopers said road work crews are working to patch up the potholes prior to morning rush hour traffic.
This is a developing story.