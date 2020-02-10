News
Lanes Closed On EB I-44 Near Hwy 75 Due To Potholes
Monday, February 10th 2020, 5:35 AM CST
TULSA - Lanes are closed at the Interstate 44 near the Highway 75 intersection, Monday morning due to potholes that have damaged several vehicles.
According to officials, the potholes are on eastbound I-44 near the the 33rd West Avenue exit.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers said about a dozen vehicles have been damaged by the potholes in the area.
Troopers said road work crews are working to patch up the potholes prior to morning rush hour traffic.
This is a developing story.