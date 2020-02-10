The cold front that moved across the area yesterday is now located to our southeast this morning with most of the showers and storms well removed from our main area of concern. At least for now. The pattern will remain active with additional precipitation likely, by at least Tuesday night into Wednesday if not later tonight into Tuesday morning for some locations. The temperatures profile for most of the active periods in question will keep most of the precipitation in the liquid variety, but a few small windows for some light wintry mix will remain later tonight into Tuesday morning across extreme northern OK and Wednesday morning. These windows of opportunity will remain rather small and mostly confined to areas of extreme northern OK and southern Kansas with little impact to travel or sensible weather. At least the way it appears now. Some changes will still be possible to the wintry mix zone. As it stands now, we anticipate mostly rain for most of the area for these probabilities. As this system leaves, the colder weather will remain Thursday into Friday morning, with highs expected to remain below normal Thursday before moderating into the weekend. We'll probably go above normal again for the weekend Saturday in the mid-50 and with Sunday being the warmer day with highs in the lower 60s.