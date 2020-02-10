News
American Dies Of Coronavirus In China, Officials Say
A U.S. embassy in China confirms an American citizen hospitalized in Wuhan has died from Coronavirus.
Officials said the 60-year-old U.S. citizen died at a hospital in Wuhan China on Friday.
This is believed to be the first death of an American from the virus.
Now, a team from the World Health Organization is headed to Beijing to investigate the deadly outbreak.
This comes as Hong Kong issued a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the city from mainland China.
In China, nearly 40,000 people have been infected and more than 900 have died. However, officials insist the risk is low for Americans.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. is pledging $100 million to help fight the disease worldwide.