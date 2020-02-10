Police: Suspect In Custody After 2 New York Police Officers Shot
NEW YORK - Officials in New York City said an alleged gunman is now in custody after attacking two police officers over the weekend.
Officials said this new surveillance video showed the moments when the gunman, 45-year-old Robert Williams, was taken down.
The footage was captured just before 8 Sunday morning at a Bronx New York Police Precinct and showed Williams raising his weapon and firing.
Moments later, Williams dives to the floor after witnesses said his gun jammed.
Officials said that during all this, a lieutenant was shot in the arm.
The attack happened about 12 hours after officials said Williams fired at two officers in their patrol van, which was also captured on surveillance cameras.
Officer Paul Stoffolino was shot in the chin and neck; officials said the bullet barely missed an artery.
Williams was removed from a hospital and taken to Bronx Criminal Court where he is awaiting arraignment.