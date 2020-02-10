News
Gas Prices Down Due To Falling Crude Oil Costs
TULSA, Oklahoma - Gas prices have dropped roughly 7 cents in just the last two weeks.
Currently, most gas stations in northeastern Oklahoma are at around $1.97 a gallon for regular grade gasoline.
The Associated Press reported that the lower gas prices are due to falling crude oil costs.
The average price per gallon around the United States is about $2.50, and California still sits at the top with the price per gallon in the San Francisco area at $3.54.
The average price for diesel is down about 5 cents, at roughly $3.