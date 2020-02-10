News
Silver Alert Issued For Muskogee Man With Dementia
Monday, February 10th 2020, 9:32 AM CST
Muskogee Police Department
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - A Silver Alert has been issued for Gordon Lee Hughey, 78, of Muskogee who has Dementia.
Police said Hughey was last seen Monday morning on N. 12th Street in Muskogee.
Hughey is described as a a 6-foot tall, white, with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a brown Carhart jacket, a black and red plaid shirt, and denim jeans.
If you see Hughey, call police.