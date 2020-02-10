News
Police Search For Man 'Most Wanted' For Kidnapping, Other Charges
Tulsa Police Department
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are searching for a Most Wanted man who is charged with kidnapping, domestic assault and battery, and other charges.
Police said Anthony McCray, 32, is described as a black male, who is 6'02-feet tall, weighs roughly 180 lbs., has black hair and brown eyes.
If you know any information about where McCray is, contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous.