Tulsa Police Respond To Fatal Auto-Pedestrian Crash
Monday, February 10th 2020, 4:31 PM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa emergency responders are on the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian crash near the Woodland Hills Mall.
Police say the incident happened on private property between the Dillard's and Walmart. Officers say a man and a woman were driving West when the got into a domestic argument, then the man hit the gas and jumped the curb and rolled into a wall.
The driver did not know that a homeless man was in that area and the car hit the homeless man, killing him. Police say the driver did admit he had been drinking. He has been taken to have blood work done but police have not placed him in custody at this time.
This is a developing story...