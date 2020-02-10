News
Most Wanted: U.S. Marshals Searching For Murder Suspect
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - U.S. Marshals need help finding this week's Most Wanted Monday suspect.
They say Aaron Welch is wanted in Tulsa County for first-degree murder in connection with the death of Jared Langworthy, who was found badly beaten and burned in December.
According to U.S. Marshals, Welch is a member of the United Aryan Brotherhood Gang and was on probation when the murder happened. If you know where Welch is, call U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED-2.
The U.S. Marshalls also announced on Monday the capture of wanted fugitive Tommy Tecumseh. He was wanted for first-degree murder in Wagoner County, in the death of Robert Richardson last July.
