Tulsa Public Schools To Hold More Discussions About Indian Education Program
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Public Schools has a new survey to get more input on proposed changes to its Indian Education Program.
The TPS district says it has to restructure the program due to a declining number of Native American students. District officials say they may have to cut more than half of its Indian Education Resource Officers.
TPS says it will push back the time for any proposed changes to start after they hold more public meetings for parents to give their input.
School leaders say they are planning to meet with Muscogee Creek, Osage, and the Cherokee Nations for more consultation.
