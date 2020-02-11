News
Road Crews Work To Repair Broken Gas Line
TULSA - Crews are working to repair a small gas leak in a Tulsa neighborhood Tuesday morning.
According to officials, crews on scene said workers accidentally hit an unmarked gas line while doing some road repairs late Monday night.
Workers said the gas leak started just before 11 p.m. in a neighborhood near West 37th Place and South Nogales Avenue and they had to shut down the road for several hours to make repairs.
It's unclear what kind of road work the workers were doing.
There is no timeline for how long the repairs should take, but officials said that since it is in a neighborhood, it shouldn't cause any significant traffic issues.
No evacuations have been made.
This is a developing story.