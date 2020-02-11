Police Identify Suspect In Fatal Crash At Woodland Hills Mall
TULSA - Police have identified the driver in a deadly crash that killed a homeless man near the Woodland Hills Mall.
The crash happened on private property next to the Walmart directly across the street from the Dillards Parking lot at the Woodland Hills Mall Monday evening.
According to Police, the driver, Zachary Poland told officers that someone had pulled out in front of him while he was driving, and when he swerved to miss them, he hit the victim while they were walking across the road. Poland's vehicle pushed the man into a wall.
Police said Poland had a passenger with him in the car, but he said that they had ran off after the crash.
Poland admitted to police that he had been drinking and agreed to a blood test.
Authorities said Poland is being held in jail for DUI Manslaughter. He is scheduled to be in court next week.
The victim's name has not been released at this time.
This is a developing story.