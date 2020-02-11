Firefighters: 1 Dead After Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Firefighters said one person has died due to carbon monoxide poisoning at a Tulsa apartment complex.
Firefighters said this happened at the Woodland Park apartments near 73rd Street and Garnett just before 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Firefighters said a resident hear the CO monitor going off.
When firefighters arrived, they found a garage beneath the building that had increased CO levels.
Officials said they found a vehicle running in the garage and a woman inside it.
Firefighters said the CO level were at 500 parts-per-million, which is extremely high.
Officials said residents were allowed back into their apartments around 6:30 a.m. once CO levels dropped and were considered safe.
Officials said is the resident had not called, there could have been more deaths.
This is a developing story...