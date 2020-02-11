TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Firefighters said one person has died due to carbon monoxide poisoning at a Tulsa apartment  complex. 

Firefighters said this happened at the Woodland Park apartments near 73rd Street and Garnett just before 4 a.m. Tuesday morning. 

Firefighters said a resident hear the CO monitor going off. 

When firefighters arrived, they found a garage beneath the building that had increased CO levels. 

Officials said they found a vehicle running in the garage and a woman inside it. 

Firefighters said the CO level were at 500 parts-per-million, which is extremely high. 

Officials said residents were allowed back into their apartments around 6:30 a.m. once CO levels dropped and were considered safe. 

Officials said is the resident had not called, there could have been more deaths.  

 

This is a developing story...