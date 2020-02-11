TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Firefighters said one person has died due to carbon monoxide poisoning at a Tulsa apartment  complex. 

Firefighters said this happened at the Woodland Park apartments near 73rd Street and Garnett Tuesday morning. 

Firefighters said a resident called 911 around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning saying her Carbon Monoxide alarm was going off.


When firefighters arrived, they used their CO readers and determined levels were unsafe; so, they evacuated the building.

Later, they found the garage which had levels around 500 parts-per-million; crews said they would evacuate a building if the numbers were in the teens. So, these numbers were extremely high.

Firefighters said the resident, Eden Ecklund, who called them did the right thing and likely saved a lot of lives.

"One of the firemen said if I wouldn't have called we all could be dead right now in our apartments because no one else's alarms were going off, just mine" said Ecklund. 

Firefighters said this is a reminder to have a carbon monoxide detector and always check to make sure it’s working.

 

 

 

 