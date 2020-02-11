Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused of Leading Officers on 2 Overnight Chases
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is in the Tulsa County Jail accused of leading Tulsa police on two different chases Monday night.
42-year-old Jeremy Orcutt is facing eluding and improper tag charges.
The arrest reports says Orcutt was driving a pickup truck using a tag for another car and officers tried to stop around 11 p.m. Monday night near 41st Street and Memorial.
Officers said Orcutt took off and put the public in danger by speeding through multiple red lights, driving more than 60 miles per hour. Police said officers ended up calling off the chase because the roads were wet.
The arrest report said another officer spotted the truck not long after and tried to stop it, but again, police say Orcutt sped off.
Officers said the Orcutt ended up stopping near Pine and Peoria a short time after the second chase began. They said Orcutt surrendered and officers arrested him.
Court records show the suspect was wanted in Rogers County for unauthorized use of a vehicle.