Illicit Imports of Petroleum and Exports of Coal

The experts on the panel provide detailed evidence that North Korea violates U.N. resolutions by illicitly importing refined petroleum products "through ship-to-ship transfers and through direct deliveries by foreign-flagged vessels."

Some of the information in the report is disputed. Russia and China, the report says, want more information on evidence submitted to the panel by the U.S. that Pyongyang is exceeding by "many times over" the 500,000 barrel annual cap set by the Security Council on imports of the refined petroleum products.

The report also says illicit North Korean exports of coal and sand "provide a revenue stream that has historically contributed to its nuclear and ballistic missile programs."

"Guest Workers" and Adverse Humanitarian Consequences

U.N. Security Council resolutions "restricted and eventually prohibited" work permits to North Korean nationals because Pyongyang uses the earnings from such activities "to support its prohibited nuclear and ballistic missile program," the report says. It adds that a 2017 resolution required the repatriation of those nationals, known as "guest workers" by December 22, 2019.

The panel says it's still investigating the foreign workers, who include sports players, doctors, IT workers, and manual laborers.

The report notes that sanctions resolutions aren't meant to adversely impact civilians or the work of humanitarian groups in the North and concedes that U.N. sanctions " may be assumed to have some unintended negative impact on the civilian population."

Next Steps

The report, produced by an independent panel of experts, includes recommendations on how to deal with Pyongyang moving forward.

When it's submitted to the 15-nation Security Council early next month, the report's more than three dozen recommendations can be negotiated, but its findings are in final form, a Council diplomat told CBS News. After the negotiations, the report is likely to be distributed by the U.N., but there have been times when such reports were never released.