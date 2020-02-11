The Justice Department only allowed the deal after T-Mobile agreed to sell millions of Sprint's prepaid customers to Dish, a satellite TV company with a shrinking customer base. T-Mobile also has to rent its network to the fledgling rival while it built its own. Dish is also required to build a faster, next-generation network, known as 5G, over the next several years.

The states had said that Dish wasn't certain to succeed as a wireless company and was far smaller than Sprint, and the resulting wireless market would still be worse for consumers.