According to Capstran, when the scope of the work was explained, his father said, "'We don't do that kind of work here.' And they (Capone's men) said 'you do now.'" He also said that when the car was dropped off, Capone's men directed that the car be backed into the shop so no passersby could see the nature of the work being carried out.

"Capone showed up in person to settle the bill and paid Ernest Capstran double the asking price," Celebrity Cars says on its website.

Al Capone was one of the most notorious gangster in American history. During the height of Prohibition, Capone's multimillion-dollar Chicago operation in bootlegging, prostitution and gambling dominated the organized crime scene. Capone had built a fearsome reputation in the ruthless gang rivalries of the period, according to the FBI, until he was finally busted on tax evasion charges.