Tulsa Man Arrested On Kidnapping, Assault Charges
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police arrest a man accused of punching, kicking, kidnapping and threatening his girlfriend.
Officers say the victim told them she got into an argument with Jacob Little at the Royal Inn near I-44 and Union on Monday.
The victim says Little punched and kicked her several times before forcing her inside his pickup truck. Police say Little took the woman to an unknown area, pointed a gun at her head and threatened to kill her.
They say he then drove the victim back to the hotel and assaulted her again before leaving. After arresting Little, police found a loaded gun and meth in his truck.
Little has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail on many charges including kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and larceny.