News
Mingo Valley Christian Students Hosts Annual Food Drive
Tuesday, February 11th 2020, 3:33 PM CST
Updated:
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A group of Tulsa students is helping give back to people in need.
The students of Mingo Valley Christian held its annual food drove for John 3:16 Mission this week. Mingo Valley Christian began the school-wide food drive 30 years ago and say they have supplied tons of food to families in need.
School leaders say last year students collected more than 24,000 pounds of food. This year they raised more than 32,000 pounds of food or 102 pounds per student.
Mingo Valley Christian says that thanks to the giving nature of their students they are the largest single provider for the John 3:16 Mission's Food Bank.