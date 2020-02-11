Tribes Respond To Federal Order For Mediation With Gov. Stitt
TULSA, Oklahoma - A federal judge ordered that mediation take place in the ongoing gaming dispute between Governor Kevin Stitt and some Oklahoma Tribes.
In a lawsuit filed on New Year's Eve by the Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw Nations the tribes argue the gaming compacts automatically renewed on January 1st. The Governor though says they did not, and wants the tribes to pay higher exclusivity fees.
"It's not unusual for a federal court to order the parties to engage in early mediation, and the Cherokee Nation will work with the court-appointed mediator through this process and toward a resolution," said Cherokee Nation's Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.
The Muscogee (Creek) Nation said they will "adhere to the judge's order" and Matthew Morgan, chairman of the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association says in part "OIGA is pleased to see that the Judge has moved quickly to set a timeline."
The Governor's office is also responding saying in part the order is "...welcomed by the Governor and the State."
The judge set a deadline of Friday for both sides to offer proposed mediators.