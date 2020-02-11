News
Hospital Dedicated To Patients With Dementia Coming To Broken Arrow
Tuesday, February 11th 2020, 5:52 PM CST
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - A specialty hospital plans to build in Broken Arrow.
City leaders hope it will spur other development on the south side of Broken Arrow. They say hospital will employ 150 people and cater to patients 55 and older with memory and dementia problems.
The future site is a 14-acre tract of land by 145th and the Creek Turnpike. The City sold it to SoundMind Behavior Health, a new company created by three doctors who plan to open the hospital at the end of next year.
Construction is planned to start this spring.
