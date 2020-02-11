Tulsa Police Issue A Message To Homicide Suspect
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - "We got a pretty good idea who he is, so if he's watching this newscast, we implore you to turn yourself in and not have us out here looking for you because we're going to catch you,” said Tulsa Police Sergeant Marcus Harper in a 2017 interview with News on 6.
Tulsa Police say this 2017 message for shooting suspect Carl Irons, Junior is the same one they have now as Irons is accused in a recent murder.
"It’s hard to go from zero to murder,” said Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins. “Usually there’s some indicators that you've made a lifestyle of bad choices.”
Police say Irons shot and killed 16-year-old Jeremiah Morris last week, while on probation for a 20-17 shooting. Jeremiah's family tells News on 6 they are experiencing so many emotions right now, but they're just hoping both suspects are caught soon so they can get justice for Jeremiah.
Tulsa Police say 16-Year-Old Jeremiah Morris was with a group of people going to buy a gun near 4th and Mingo from Carl Irons, Junior.
Lieutenant Watkins says when Morris' group handed the gun over to Irons, Irons decided he'd use it to rob them.
Officers say both sides were armed, leading to a shootout.
"They're young and obviously made a lot of bad decisions on both sides," said Lt. Watkins.
Police say they questioned D'Angela Turner and Carl Irons Junior shortly after the shooting, but they didn't issue warrants for their arrest until Morris died over the weekend.
Tulsa Police arrested the suspected getaway driver, D'Angela Turner, on Monday night.
Officers say they questioned Turner early on, but say she lied to them about her involvement.
"D'Angela lied in order to help someone out so that makes her an accessory after the fact,” said Lt. Watkins.
Court Records show Irons, Junior is serving a deferred sentence for a crime committed in 2017. They say he was arrested for shooting at 24-Year-Old man multiple times at the Edenwood Apartments. Tulsa Police believed the shooting was the result of a feud between Irons and another man. Irons was only16 at the time.
"I think sometimes judges and attorneys assume they've learned their lesson,” said Lt. Watkins, “Turns out they do something even more ignorant and people end up dying because they don't learn their lesson."
Jeremiah’s family says they’re angry and grieving over the loss. They say they’re hoping both suspects are caught soon.
His cousin, Chelsea, tells News on 6, “He had such an amazing heart and soul and would help anyone if he could.” She goes on to say, “He didn’t deserve this. He was only 16 years old. He didn’t deserve any of that. He was loved by many and will be missed by more.”
If you know where police can find Carl Irons Junior, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 918-596-COPS.