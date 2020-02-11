Tulsa Youth Works Pizza Factory Holding Valentine's Day Sale
TULSA, Oklahoma - A local non-profit is planning a special treat for your Valentine this year and it's all for a good cause.
The Tulsa Youth Works Pizza Factory is selling specialty Valentine's pizzas for $25 that they will hand-deliver to your special someone. All pizzas are made and delivered by the kids.
"I want kids to know that not only are they smart enough to run their own business, I also want them to have the heart to serve others," said Chris Beach with Tulsa Youth Works.
The money benefits Tulsa Youth Works which teaches lower-income children skills like running your own business and helps them save money for college.
You can order your Pizza online at Tulsa Youth Works Website, deliveries are available tomorrow through Valentine's Day.