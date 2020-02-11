ORU Baseball Ready To Make A Statement In 2020
The ORU Baseball team will take to the field for the first time this Friday.
Expectations are high for a program that is a year removed from winning the Summit League.
"It’s a fun time of year we look forward to this time of year," said ORU Head Coach Ryan Folmar.
The ORU baseball team has been practicing since August and they are finally ready to face someone else.
"It’s hard when you are facing your roommate a lot of times pitchers and catchers reported to spring training you can kind of feel baseball is in the air and spring is coming so we are excited,” said Folmar.
Veteran Leadership along with 15 players from the Sooner State make up the Golden Eagles roster in hopes for a solid year.
"We don't have any true freshman this year that’s something that’s never been a part of a lot of guys do have experience and when they do need some help or something I’m there for them. We are going to be really talented and a really mature team," said Catch Riley Keizor.
Oral Roberts' string of 18 straight league regular-season championships ended last season at the hands of the University of Omaha something ORU doesn't want to repeat.
"It is really understood, that things didn't end the way we wanted to last year so try and get back and win the summit," said pitcher Caleb Denny.
It all gets started Friday against Merrimack at J.L. Johnson Stadium at 3:00 pm.