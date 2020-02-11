News
Kiefer Man Accused Of Raping Woman While Recording It
KIEFER, Oklahoma - A Kiefer man is accused of setting up a hidden camera and recording himself while he raped an unconscious woman.
Police say Kevin Clark asked her to return a phone charger that was in her home when she removed it, she discovered the charger was actually a hidden camera.
Officers say the woman watched the videos that showed Clark doing sexual things to her, things that she says she does not remember happening.
Investigators say Clark is denying the encounters were non-consensual. They also say Clark tried to delete dozens of the photos and videos.