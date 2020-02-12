Soggy Wednesday For Northeastern Oklahoma
A cold rain is underway this morning across a large portion of northeastern OK with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Regarding out immediate areas of concern, a small area of slushy snow will be possible across extreme northwestern Osage County and points north, mostly into southern Kansas, during this event. Temperatures are slightly colder in this region but will stay above freezing with only minimal travel impacts with this wintry weather across far northern OK. Some travel issues may be more likely across southcentral and east-central Kansas today also across northwestern OK where a winter weather (travel) advisory will remain for the day. This will remain well removed from the metro and most of eastern OK. As the system exits the area later this afternoon, some showers with a sleet mix may be possible across part of northeastern OK, but no travel impacts will be expected.
Afternoon highs will reach the lower 40s north and mid-40s south with winds shifting from the northeast to northwest later this afternoon increasing speeds in the 15 to 22 mph range overnight as much colder air arrives. This arctic front will sweep across the state overnight bringing much drier air to the region and effectively ending any threat of precipitation. The fast nature of the temperature drop may result in wet surfaces quickly freezing. We’ll encourage you to look for slick spots on roadways early Thursday morning as a surface ridge of high pressure will build into the central plains.
Thursday morning starts with lows in the lower 20s near the metro with upper teens in valleys across northeastern OK, yet wind chills will be in the single digits to lower teens. Afternoon highs should stay in the upper 20s to lower to mid-30s with sunshine and north winds at 10 to 15 mph. The ridge will move east Thursday night with south winds returning early Friday morning and increasing speeds into the weekend. Friday morning will still be quite cold with lows in the upper teens and lower 20s but will feature highs nearing the mid-40s.
This weekend our next upper level system will near the state from the plains with gusty south winds Saturday and slightly lower speeds Sunday. A few spotty showers are possible Sunday morning across far southeastern OK, but the chances will remain rather low. Most of the weekend features above average temperatures with highs Saturday in the mid to upper 50s and Sunday into the upper 60s.
The next front arrives either Monday or Tuesday with more showers and storms followed by another shot of cold air and at least some low mentions of wintry weather for Tuesday. The data is not consistent regarding some important factors, so changes are expected for this time period. This morning’s data suggests the initial front may not arrive until later Monday evening. I adjusted the temp up for Monday to reach the lower 70s before the colder air arrives Monday night into Tuesday morning. A few showers or storms would be possible along the boundary Monday night across southeastern OK with inconclusive data regarding any precipitation Tuesday in the colder air.
Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a super great day!
Alan Crone