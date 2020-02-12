A cold rain is underway this morning across a large portion of northeastern OK with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Regarding out immediate areas of concern, a small area of slushy snow will be possible across extreme northwestern Osage County and points north, mostly into southern Kansas, during this event. Temperatures are slightly colder in this region but will stay above freezing with only minimal travel impacts with this wintry weather across far northern OK. Some travel issues may be more likely across southcentral and east-central Kansas today also across northwestern OK where a winter weather (travel) advisory will remain for the day. This will remain well removed from the metro and most of eastern OK. As the system exits the area later this afternoon, some showers with a sleet mix may be possible across part of northeastern OK, but no travel impacts will be expected.