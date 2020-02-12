Police: 3 Arrested For Multiple Felony Warrants After Traffic Stop
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said a traffic stop led to officers arresting three people for several felony warrants.
Police said someone called in a suspicious car with someone inside of it throwing out pill bottles.
Police ran the tag number and found out the car was stolen from Rogers, Arkansas.
Police said they arrested three people in the car: the driver, Victor Otero, and both passengers, Kendall Carter and Whitney Thompson.
Police used their helicopter to track the car. After getting Otero to get out of the car during the traffic stop, officers learned he had a $250,000 warrant for drug court.
Police said Carter lied about his name, but they later learned he had two felony warrants.
Officers said Whitney Thompson had a felony warrant for larceny as well as 5 misdemeanor warrants.
They said Thompson's daughter was in the car but was released to her grandmother at the scene.
Otero, Carter, and Thompson are in the Tulsa County Jail for their warrants.
Police said it was great teamwork to make these arrests happen.