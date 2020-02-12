Sand Springs Man Accused Of Killing Woman In Crash Scheduled For Court
A Sand Springs man accused of killing a woman in a head-on crash late last year is scheduled to be in court Wednesday morning.
Hector Hernandez is facing several charges, including first degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of a collision involving property damage.
News On 6 told you in November when police said Hernandez was involved in a hit-and-run accident near 81st Street and Garnett before crashing head-on into another vehicle moments later.
The driver of that vehicle, Jennifer Holt, died at the hospital a short time later.
The arrest report said Hernandez smelled of alcohol and struggled to keep his balance. When the arresting officer asked him questions, he said, "just take me in."
Hernandez's hearing is scheduled for 9:00 Wednesday morning.