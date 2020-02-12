News
Murder Charge Dismissed Against Muskogee Man
Wednesday, February 12th 2020, 12:40 PM CST
Updated:
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Court records show the first degree murder charge against a Muskogee man has been dropped.
Allen Syfrett was facing the charge in the death of Jimmy Thompson in a 2019 case.
According to Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge, new information came in that, he said, required his office to dismiss the case.
The DA said the Muskogee Police Department is investigating this case.
This is a developing story...