Jim Paul Blair Dies At 58 Years Old
Wednesday, February 12th 2020, 2:59 PM CST
Updated:
Muskogee civic leader and musician Jim Paul Blair has died.
Blair previously served as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. He attended Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, where he played in a bluegrass band.
He died of complications from a recent illness.
The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office posted this message on their Facebook page, saying "Last May during the devastating flooding that took place all over our county, Jim put on an impromptu concert to help lift the spirits of the people of Braggs. Thank you, Jim Paul, Rest In Peace, you earned it."
Blair was 58-years-old.