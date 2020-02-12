Some Inmates Returned To Ottawa County Jail After Fire Forced Closure
OTTAWA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Ottawa County Jail is now housing 14 inmates after being closed for months.
Ottawa County Sheriff Jeremy Floyd closed the jail after an electrical fire in October of 2019. The sheriff says the main issue with the building now is the sprinkler system.
A county commissioner says it’s still not working properly, so staff members are doing fire checks every 15 minutes. Inmates have been housed in nearby counties over the past four months.
Dozens of inmates are still at Craig and Washington County Jails. No word yet when the jail will reopen at full capacity.