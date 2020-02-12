Tulsa 911 Caller Helps Identify Car Stolen From Arkansas
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police gave credit to a 9-1-1 caller for helping find a reportedly stolen car from a different state.
Police say someone called 9-1-1 about a suspicious car that drove slowly through their neighborhood. They gave officers a description of the car and the tag number. Police said Victor Otero was driving the car and told them he owned it, but officers said they quickly learned differently.
"Officers looked in the car and the title was in the car but it wasn't signed by the owner," said Tulsa Police Officer Jeanne Pierce. She said the name on the title was the same person who reported the car stolen out of Arkansas. ?
Officers arrested Otero and learned he had felony warrants out for his arrest. They said he wasn't the only one in the car with active warrants. They also arrested the passenger, Kendall Carter.
"The passenger originally lied about who he was, gave officers a false name. Once we figured out who he was we figured out he had two felony warrants also," said Pierce. ?
Pierce said the third person in the car was Whitney Thompson who was also wanted by police.
"So all three individuals were arrested. The driver for possession of a stolen vehicle and his warrant. The passenger for open charge of false impersonation and his warrant. And the backseat passenger was arrested for her warrant," said Pierce. ?