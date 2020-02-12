Moore Community Prays, Raises Money For Kolby Crum
MOORE – The Moore community is rallying around Kolby Crum, as the young man remains in a coma.
Crum and his peers were hit by a truck outside Moore High School last Monday.
Two students, Yuridia Martinez and Rachel Freeman, passed away from their injuries.
Crum’s loved ones are keeping community members updated through a special Facebook page, Prayers for Kolby.
A friend of the family said any legitimate fundraising efforts are posted on the page, along with updates to Crum’s condition.
Among the fundraisers are a t-shirt sale and a GoFundMe page.
The Nhinjo Sushi on South Western Avenue in Oklahoma City has been selling a meal called the, ‘Kolby Bowl.’
All the proceeds from the bowl go to Crum family.
Nhinjo’s founders sid so far, they’ve raised more than $6,100 for Crum, and will continue the fundraiser at least through Wednesday evening.