Murder Charge Against Muskogee Man Dismissed
TULSA, Oklahoma - Court records show the first-degree murder charge against a Muskogee man has been dropped.
Allen Syfrett was facing the charge in the death of Jimmy Thompson in a 2019 case. According to Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge, new information came in that he said required his office to dismiss the case.
Allen Syfrett's jury trial was set to begin this week but instead, he was released Monday from the Muskogee County Jail.
The Muskogee County District Attorney said his office received new information that "required" his office to dismiss the case, but he didn't elaborate on what that information was.
He said the Muskogee Police Department is now investigating the new information, and depending on how that investigation goes, someone else could be charged with the murder.
On January 19th of last year, police said Syfrett was in a fight involving a knife with Jimmy Thompson. That was near Market Street and North 6th Street, not far from the Arrowhead Mall. Police said Thompson was found with a stab wound and later died at the hospital.
Court documents show Syfrett's attorney filed paperwork two weeks ago, saying Syfrett intended to argue it was self-defense.
News On 6 reached out to Syfrett's attorney and has not heard back.
Muskogee police said they re-interviewed more than one witness this week and said the case has been re-submitted to the district attorney's office.