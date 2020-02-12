Bar Association Suspends Oklahoma Lawyer Connected To Beggs Triple-Homicide Case
BEGGS, Oklahoma - An Oklahoma attorney who is a person of interest in a Beggs triple homicide has now been suspended by the Oklahoma Bar Association.
Keegan Harroz, who has a law office in Oklahoma City, can no longer practice law effective immediately. The Oklahoma Bar Association just announced this decision after first getting a complaint back in November.
Investigators say Keegan Harroz, along with her former client and boyfriend, Barry Titus, are persons of interest in an Okmulgee County triple homicide last year.
News on 6 has covered this story from the start when on September 7th, a family member found Tiffany Eichor and her parents, Jack and Evelyn Chandler murdered inside their home.
Investigators have still not arrested anyone for the murders but Harroz and Titus were named persons of interest in the case. Prosecutors charged Harroz with trying to intimidate Eichor during a case where Titus was charged with abusing Eichor.
Harroz also faces federal weapons charges. The bar association says it's received three grievances from Harroz's clients.
And in their investigation - they couldn't determine how many clients Harroz currently has, but say evidence shows multiple clients are not being represented right now. The bar ordered Harroz to stop withdrawals from her client's accounts, and allow an audit to see how much she owes them.
Harroz says she didn't do anything wrong but is returning client files and money. As for the Beggs triple homicide, Okmulgee County deputies say, there is no update they can share publicly right now.