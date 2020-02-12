2 Ex-Cons Arrested For Stealing Multiple Times Within 30 Days
KIEFER, Oklahoma - Two ex-cons arrested multiple times in the past month and are back in jail, now accused of stealing two pickups and a camper.
Kiefer's police chief says he's frustrated that they keep arresting the same people over and over, yet, those suspects keep getting out. Surveillance video shows someone stealing a pickup from Southern Demolition in Kiefer.
Ed Tinker works there and said it's very frustrating.
"They got it on a Saturday night I came down here one Sunday to put some trash in here and saw the cable had been run through," said Ed Tinker who works at Southern Demolition.
Kiefer Police Chief Johnny O'Mara says Joseph Medearis and Anita Descher first tried to steal the pickup from Southern Demolition a few days earlier but they weren't successful. He said they came back days later and this time, they were.
"We watch the video it's the same people except for this time they are nice enough to bring a battery so they could get the truck started," said Kiefer Police Chief Johnny O'Mara.
Bixby police arrested the suspects for that crime, a few days later. Chief O'Mara said the two quickly bonded out and just a few days after that, on February 9th, Kiefer police got called to the same area again this time, to a local storage facility, where another stolen pickup was used to steal a camper.
Then Tuesday night, Glenpool police caught the suspects at a hotel with a truck stolen from Victory Christian Center and the stolen camper. Police and victims alike are frustrated to see the same people get arrested over and over for similar crimes.
"It’s not fair to the hard-working people who are having to pay the bill for these people to have to pay the bill and have these people bounce back out," said Kiefer Police Chief Johnny O'Mara.
Records show Joseph Medearis has been in and out of prison since 1998, mostly for property times and, Anita Descher is currently serving a four year suspended sentence in Tulsa County for drugs.