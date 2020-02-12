Tulsa Neighborhood Frustrated Over Stop Sign That Keeps Getting Knocked Over
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa neighborhood has another new stop sign this week but neighbors said, from experience, they know they will need another one soon.
The said the stop sign keeps getting knocked down, and replaced nearly every week.
It's at the intersection of 161st and Admiral where people said they were frustrated because a stop sign keeps getting knocked down-- but now, the city of Tulsa says they have a solution.
"We have 'Ned' who went down in January, 'Ozzy' in January, then 'Pete' went down the 1st of February," said Jenifer Perez, describing the stop signs.
Week by week, people in the Rosedew neighborhood have been naming the stop signs which stand at the intersection of 161st and Admiral in alphabetical order.
They're currently on "Re-Pete" after "Pete" bit the dust a few weeks ago. They said five have been knocked down in the last month, and about 50 times since 2014.
"We deemed it #StopSignKiller," she said. "We're trying to figure out what's going on, and what we can do to stop it."
Jenifer Perez is on a Facebook group where her neighbors share the frustration of seeing their signs squashed. She said it's getting to be a big problem.
"There are car parts everywhere, somebody could get a flat tire, or even get hurt."
Perez said it's still a mystery as to why.
"It's our taxpayer dollars paying for them," she said. "We don't know if it's somebody doing it on purpose, or legitimate accidents, but either way, it's too much."
The city of Tulsa says the signs are "critical" so they always get the news ones up quickly. We're told they are working on solutions, like putting up this reflective tape, and say they're going to add a stop sign ahead sign to warn drivers. Perez said despite the annoyance, the many names and obituaries of stop signs that once were has brought her neighbors together.
"It brought us together as a community too, so it was good," said Perez.
The city says that a new sign should be up in the next couple of weeks.