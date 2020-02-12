News
Tulsa Public Schools Plans To Cut 174 Positions
TULSA, Oklahoma - A major layoff is planned for Tulsa Public Schools with the district planning to cut 174 positions.
Superintendent Deborah Gist says this is the biggest part of fixing a $20 million budget shortfall. The district released a list of names today including mentors translators, administrative assistants, and 64 custodians.
TPS says 110 of those jobs would be cut on July 1. The custodian positions would be eliminated as current staff members leave or retire.