The upper air disturbance that brushes the Missouri Valley Sunday morning should drive a weak boundary southward Sunday bringing lower wind speeds and possibly a minor wind shift through the morning hours before quickly returning from the south at midday with warming temperatures. Sunday night into Monday gusty south winds quickly respond as pressure falls to our west. This will bring Monday highs possibly into the lower 70s before the next cold front passes across the state by evening with a chance of a few showers or storms across southeastern OK or western Arkansas. Colder air should also follow this front and lower our temps Tuesday and Wednesday into the lower 40s with a low chance of wintry weather across the Red River Valley region of north Texas.