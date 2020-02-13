Police: 2 Arrested After Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Bust
TULSA, Oklahoma - Two people are in the Tulsa County Jail after Tulsa Police said a traffic stop led to them finding drugs, cell phones, and a gun.
Police have arrested Adam Ruth and Shelby Donnoe.
Officers said during a traffic stop they found 38 grams of marijuana, 41 grams of meth, 9 cell phones, and cash.
Just before midnight officers said they ran a tag on a Chevy Malibu near Memorial and I-244, but the license plate checked back to a Ford Expedition.
Police said at first the car wouldn't stop but later pulled into a gas station.
Officers said they learned Ruth, who was a passenger, is an ex-convict and had an outstanding felony warrant, so they arrested him.
While searching the vehicle, officers said they found marijuana in clear baggies, meth, 21 grams of heroin, 9 cell phones, a scale; and, they said Ruth had $1,700 in his pocket.
Police said Ruth tossed a gun out the window before being pulled over and later admitted the gun was his.
Officers said they released the driver, but both Ruth and Donnoe are in the Tulsa County jail for possession of drugs with intent to distribute and having a firearm.