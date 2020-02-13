Tulsa Murder Suspect Turns Himself In
TULSA, Oklahoma - A teenager accused of killing a 16-year-old last week is now in jail.
Carl Irons, Jr. turned himself in just after 6 p.m. Wednesday night.
Tulsa Police said Irons shot and killed 16-year-old Jeremiah Morris.
Officers said Morris went with a group of people to buy a gun from Irons near 4th Street and Mingo last week.
Investigators said when Morris' group handed the gun to Irons, Irons decided he'd use the gun to rob them.
Police said both sides were armed, leading to a shootout.
Officers arrested the suspected getaway driver, D'Angela Turner Monday night.
Investigators said Irons is on probation for shooting a man multiple times in 2017.
Irons is set to go before judge next week.