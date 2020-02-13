New Bill Would Allow Teachers With Gun License To Carry In Classrooms
Oklahoma teachers with a gun license could soon be able to carry guns in the classroom, as a bill passed with overwhelming support in the state Senate.
The vote was 37 to 7--mostly along party lines--with Democrats opposing the measure on Tuesday.
The bill passed after it was amended to expand training requirements to require teachers to participate in active-shooter training with local law enforcement.
The proposed new law is optional and would require a local school board approval first.
However, Democrats raised several concerns--including the reduction in the number of hours of required training.
Under current state law school districts can allow teachers to carry if they have an armed security guard license, which requires 72 hours of training.
Since the bill was amended, it now goes back to the House. The House approved a similar measure last year.