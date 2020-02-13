Muskogee High School, Elementary Precautionary Lockdown Lifted
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Officials said Muskogee High School and Harris Jobe Elementary were on a precautionary lockdown Thursday morning.
Muskogee Police said they were looking for a burglary suspect in the are of the schools.
Police said they responded to a burglary overnight, but the suspect ran and the vehicle wasn't located.
Officers said they then responded to a shots fired call Thursday morning near Eufaula and North Country Club.
Police said a woman said when she went to start her vehicle there was a man asleep in it, and the suspect got out and fired shots before running off.
Police said they are currently searching for a suspect that is described as a white male, thin build with short brown hair and is wearing jeans and a brown jacket.
Muskogee Police said the lockdown at the high school and elementary was lifted around 9 a.m. Thursday.
This is a developing story..