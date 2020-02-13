Man Convicted Of Murdering Stepfather To Be Sentenced
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Rogers County judge will formally sentence a man convicted of murdering his stepfather then setting his body on fire.
In November, a jury convicted Kevin Foster of shooting his step dad, Rick Swan, then setting his body on fire.
The jury recommended life without parole.
Foster was convicted of first degree murder, arson, desecration of a corpse, and robbery with a dangerous weapon after the death of Swan.
Investigators said in November of 2018, while battling a fire in a travel trailer parked in a barn, they found Swan's body.
The medical examiner determined Swan didn't die from the fire and eventually arrested Foster.
Investigators learned after Swan's wife had died, there was a lawsuit between Swan and Foster and part of the feud was over her headstone.
Investigators said after shooting Swan and setting the fire, Foster took pictures which were used as evidence in the trial.
A judge is scheduled to sentence Foster Thursday at the Rogers County Courthouse at 1:30 p.m.